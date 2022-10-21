Is Rishi Sunak Next UK PM? Former Chancellor Clear Favourite Among Tory MPs

During the conservative party leadership contest after Boris Johnson’s exit, Rishi Sunak was defined in two ways. To some Tory members, Sunak is the chancellor who nursed the United Kingdom through COVID, to others he is the Brutus to Johnson’s Caesar.

He is also being hailed as a prescient politician who warned Truss of the imminent chaos from her proposed tax plans.

While Sunak has not officially thrown his hat in the ring yet, several Tory MPs believe that the former finance minister is the only cure to the party’s woes.