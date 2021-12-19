'Party is Over': What Does the By-election Blow Mean for UK PM Boris Johnson?

The appalling result follows a torrid week for Johnson, who has faced criticism over Downing Street parties and a rebellion by his own MPs over COVID measures. Tory MP Sir Roger Gale said the PM was on "last orders" and added, "One more strike and he's out."

The by-election is being seen as a referendum on Johnson’s performance. Although Johnson has an amazing ability to bounce back but this time there are many in the Tory party who are pondering on the possibility of a leadership election in the summer.