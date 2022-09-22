Google Users Can Now Buy Train Tickets in Select Countries Through Google Search
Google has made ticket bookings easier for train travelers across the countries like Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan.
Google keeps surprising us all with its new updates and features every now and then. It has again announced a new feature that will enable users to buy train tickets in the Search option in select countries. This new feature will soon be available in other countries as well.
Users in Germany, Spain, Italy, and Japan can also shop for train tickets directly on Google Search to travel around select countries. As per Google, it is one of the sustainable travel tools.
VP of Travel Products at Google, Richard Holden mentioned, "For some trips, taking a train might be the more sustainable option, but finding the prices and schedules to get from A to B can take a few separate searches."
"Starting today, you can now shop for train tickets directly on Google Search, for travel in and around select countries - including Germany, Spain, Italy, and Japan," he mentioned it in a post on Tuesday.
The users will have to type a query like "Berlin to Vienna trains" and Google will show a new module of the search results, and the users will be able to choose their departure date as per their preference and will also be able to compare the available options.
After the users select the train as per their preference, they will get a direct link to complete their booking on the partner's website.
Holden further mentioned, "This feature will expand to more locations as we work with other rail providers. We also plan to begin testing a similar feature for bus tickets in the near future to broaden your choices for intercity travel."
Moreover, it will be easy for the users to get more sustainable options with new filters for both flights and hotels.
