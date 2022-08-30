UK Politics: Is Rishi Sunak's Dipping Popularity a Result of His Miscalculation?

Ironically, Sunak who voted for Brexit is popular among Tory Remainers, while Truss who was a Remainer—until she entered government—is rated highly among the Brexiteers in the party membership and is considered the true believer of the cause. Unfortunately, despite the mess Brexit has created, the party membership is still defined and dominated by Tory Leavers. And Truss has been leading way ahead of Sunak in polls. Sunak has been unable to turn around the opinion about himself.

None of the two candidates are ideal, competent or popular enough to win a general election. But this is a Tory party election where we the people may find ourselves heavily burdened with a leader not elected by the public at a time of immense livelihood crisis facing the country.

Johnson, who still remains very popular among Tory membership has also had his influence on this race. His supporters are happy to give Truss a victory. A large section of Tory members see Sunak as a renegade who betrayed Johnson by being one of the first to resign from government while Truss still continues as foreign secretary. The distance between Johnson and Sunak has been brewing for a while and Sunak’s ambivalence on certain issues has not helped him either.

While Sunak failed to resign over Sue Gray’s preliminary partygate report, he did not back Johnson over the Jimmy Savile scandal and in fact criticised the Prime Minister’s attack on Labour leader Keir Starmer. Soon after, stories revealing Sunak’s wife’s non-dom status and him holding a US green card, were in the media headlines. Many believe they were concerted leaks. But theses revelations led to him being seen as a multimillionaire, part of an international elite, not truly committed to Britain alone.