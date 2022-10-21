5 Factors That Led to the Downfall of Liz Truss As British Prime Minister

As Liz Truss stepped away from the lectern outside No 10 Downing Street after resigning as leader of her party, it probably occurred to her that her time as prime minister will have been only as long as the leadership campaign that got her there.

When Boris Johnson walked away from No 10 there was a sense in the United Kingdom that the time had come for stability, competence and the benefits of a boring politician who could steady the ship of state.