'I Can't Deliver': Liz Truss Is the Shortest-Serving British Prime Minister Ever

Liz Truss tendered her resignation as the British PM on Thursday, 20 October.
(Photo: Facebook/Liz Truss)
Liz Truss became the shortest-serving British prime minister after she tendered her resignation from the post on Thursday, 20 October.
Truss had been appointed by the late Queen Elizabeth on 6 September, and lasted as the country's leader for only 45 days.
Truss announced her resignation outside 10 Downing Street on Thursday, following challenges to her political authority after her government announced drastic, unsupported policy decision to slash taxes, which reportedly lost the country over £60 billion.
Her statement came close on the heels of her meeting with the chair of the 1922 Committee, Graham Brady, deputy PM Thérèse Coffey, and Conservative Party chair, Jake Berry.
“This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on behalf to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security. I will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen," Truss said while addressing the press.
Just a day ago, Truss had rejected calls for her resignation in Parliament, saying, "I am not a quitter".
Approval ratings for her and the Tories had been plummeting over the last few weeks, with pollsters calling her the "worst-performing PM" they had ever tracked.
On 14 October, Truss had fired her then chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng, who also became the second shortest-serving finance minister in the country's history - serving for only 38 days - behind Iain Macleod, who passed away after serving for 30 days.
He had been replaced by Jeremy Hunt, who all but tore up most of Truss' economic plans.
The PM had also lost her home secretary, Indian-origin Suella Braverman, who resigned from her post on Wednesday, 19 October, writing a scathing letter to the PM.
Meanwhile, the Opposition Labour Party has reiterated its demand for an immediate general election. Labour leader Keir Starmer said that after 12 years of "Tory failure, the British people deserve so much better than this revolving door of chaos."
Twitter was abuzz with jokes and memes about Truss, who was even compared with a lettuce by The Economist, a prominent news journal, as well as an entertainment tabloid called The Daily Star.
The livestream had attracted hundreds of thousands of views after it was posted on 13 October. For effect, the vegetable was even donned with googly eyes, and sometimes even a wig and an eye mask.
As it turns out, the lettuce has lasted longer than Truss did.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)