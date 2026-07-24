WebQoof Recap: Of Claims Surrounding the CJP Protests and the Delhi Police

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As the Cockroach Janata Party-led (CJP) protests continue at Delhi's Jantar Mantar despite police action, social media users have continued to share misleading information and unrelated visuals, linking them to the protests.
In a week dominated by misinformation surrounding the protests, here are the most viral pieces of false claims we debunked this week.
An image purportedly showing a letter , allegedly issued by the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami went viral with the claim that they expressed solidarity with the CJP and their protests.
However, the claim is false as the letter is fake and was made using AI.
The Jamaat also clarified that they had neither issued the letter, not expressed support for the CJP.
Read our fact-check here.
A video of a man, who is wearing a skullcap, attempting to set a car on fire is being widely shared on social media, where users have shared it to target the Muslim community as well as the CJP protesters, questioning the peaceful nature of the protests.
This claim is false, as the video is from Bihar's Gaya, where a crowd vandalised a car with a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sticker after it caused a road accident.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video showing a small group of people standing at Kartavya Path in Delhi, holding placards and raising slogans in support of the Delhi Police, has gone viral amid the recent CJP protests in the capital.
The video was shared without specific context by Vaishali Poddar, the State General Secretary of the BJP's Mahila Morcha.
However, the claim is false.
The video dates back to November 2025, and shows people supporting the Delhi Police after they took action against people who raised pro-Hidma slogans during a clean air protest.
You can read our full fact-check here.
After India ran its first hydrogen-powered train and amid the CJP's protest, a video of a man pelting stones at a train was shared on social media, to claim that it showed a CJP protester doing so at the hydrogen-powered train.
Among those sharing this claim was Member of Parliament Rekha Sharma, who referred to the protesters as "payed goons of anti indian forces in garb of CJP (sic)."
We found that the claim was false. In reality, the video is from June 2026 and shows students pelting stones at a train at Bihar's Pataliputra station over delays.
Read our fact-check here.
Is it true?: No, the video is a deepfake and does not show authentic visuals of the PRO's statement.
Read our fact-check here.
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