Did Bangladesh’s Jamaat-e-Islami Express Support for the CJP? No, Image Is AI!

An image which purportedly shows a notice, allegedly issued by the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, is being widely shared on social media, to claim that they expressed solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and their protests.
How did we find out the truth?: In the document itself, we noticed that Bangladesh had been spelled as "Bangladeshe" in the header, and that the text in the body was distorted all over, with one word being more significantly distorted.
Next, we checked the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's social media pages and website, but did not find any such letter or expression of solidarity in any of these places.
However, noticed that the logo that the party uses on its pages or during events did not match the graphic in the letterhead of the image in the claim.
A keyword search also did not yield any credible reports about the party announcing its support for the CJP or the protesters.
Is it AI?: Since there was no credible evidence of the letter being authentic, we ran it through SightEngine and Hive Moderation's AI-generated image detection tools.
SightEngine showed a 99 percent certainty of the image being an AI-generated one.
Hive Moderation, too, showed a 99.4 percent likelihood of the image being an AI-generated one.
Conclusion: An AI-generated image is being shared to falsely claim that the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami extended their support to the CJP's protests.
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