Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old, Unrelated Video Shared as Visual From CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar

Old, Unrelated Video Shared as Visual From CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar

We found out that the video dates back to 2023 and shows a pro-Palestine protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video of police grabbing a Palestinian flag from a woman is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show an incident from the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.&nbsp;</p></div>
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A video of police grabbing a Palestinian flag from a woman is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show an incident from the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. 

(Source: YouTube/Altered by The Quint)

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A video of police detaining and grabbing a Palestinian flag from a woman is being shared on the internet, claiming to show an incident from the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Chalo Sansad protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on 20 July

  • The video is captioned. "Today’s scenes from Jantar Mantar grabbed everyone’s attention as Delhi Police stepped in during the ongoing protest. Videos from the spot quickly went viral, with many social media users calling it one of the most intense and memorable moments of the day."

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: YouTube/ Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be seen here, here, and here)

Is it true?: No, the video is from 2023 and shows a pro-Palestine protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Also ReadAI Image, Fake Quote Shared With False Claims About CJP’s Dipke, Sonam Wangchuk

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded to X in 2023 that shared the same visuals.

  • The video, posted on 22 December 2023, bears the watermark of 'Journo Mirror', an independent news platform.

  • Following this, we went through the official social media handles of Journo Mirror and found the original video.

  • The video, uploaded to YouTube on 28 October 2023, shows a pro-Palestine protest in Delhi.

  • At around the 13:10 timestamp, the same visuals as in the original claim are shown.

The original video by Journo Mirror. 

(Source: YouTube/ Screenshot)

  • We conducted a keyword search and found reports on the pro-Palestine protest in Delhi from October 2023.

  • Maktoob Media published an article on 23 October 2023, reporting that pro-Palestinian protestors were detained outside the Israeli embassy in Delhi.

  • According to the report, members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and other left groups organised a pro-Palestine protest outside the Israeli embassy in Delhi.

The report by Maktoob Media.

(Source:Maktoob Media /Screenshot)

  • According to a report by Millennium Post, published on 17 October 2023, about 100 protesters were detained at Jantar Mantar at a protest supporting the victims affected by the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The report by Millennium Post.

(Source: Millennium Post/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video is from 2023 and shows a pro-Palestine protest in Delhi and is not related to the CJP rally on 20 July.

Also ReadUnrelated Video of TN CM Vijay Falsely Shared as Him Visiting Jantar Mantar

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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