Unrelated Video Shared as CJP Protesters Pelting Stones at New Hydrogen Trains

A video is being widely shared, claiming to show Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters pelting stones at the new hydrogen train.
Member of Parliament Rekha Sharma also reposted the video with the same claim.
The new hydrogen fuel cell-powered train was inaugurated on and operates between the Jind–Sonipat section of the Northern Railway Zone.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded on with visuals similar to those seen in the claim video.
According to the caption under the post, the incident happened in Bihar.
We compared the two videos, and the setting looked similar.
We conducted a keyword search and found a report on the incident.
The visuals in the report show the same locomotive as seen in the video.
According to Live Hindustan, the video shows an uproar in Bihar's Pataliputra railway station following a train delay.
The students who were heading to take an exam were furious at the delay and vandalised the train.
WAG-12B is a class of locomotive that was developed for use on dedicated freight corridors, where it is used to carry goods trains.
However, the hydrogen train is a passenger train with the specific Jind–Sonipat route.
Clarification by Northern Railway: The official X account of Northern Railway clarified that the viral posts about the stone pelting incident do not show the hydrogen train, and instead show a WAG 12 locomotive.
Conclusion: The video shows students in Bihar's Pataliputra station pelting stones at a train.
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