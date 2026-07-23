Video of Man Trying To Set Car on Fire in NOT Related to CJP Protest in Delhi

A video which shows a man, wearing a skullcap, attempting to light a match and set a black car on fire while standing in a crowd is being widely shared on social media.
The claim: Those sharing this clip have claimed that it shows a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protester who was attempting to set a police car on fire, targeting the Muslim community while questioning the 'peaceful' nature of the protest.
How did we find out the truth?: After dividing the video into keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool on Chrome, we ran reverse image searches on some of the frames.
One such search on a frame led us to an Instagram post by a page called 'Bihar Dekho', which mentioned that the visuals were from Bihar.
Under this post, a commenter noted that the incident involved a road accident.
Taking a cue from this, we carried out a keyword search to look for more information.
On Instagram, we found a reel shared by Moneycontrol Hindi, which also said that the video was one of people trying to set a Mahindra Thar on fire after a road accident in Bihar.
The clip was also shared by CNN-News18 on their Instagram page.
As per a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the incident took place in Gaya, where a Thar bearing a sticker for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) collided with an autorickshaw and a motorcycle, leaving the motorcyclists seriously injured.
The report noted that as per people present, the woman who was driving allegedly fled the spot after the accident. Locals then proceeded to vandalise the car.
The car being hit in the video shows a number plate starting 'BR 02' and a logo for a place called 'Kebab Point'. 'BR 02' is the RTO code for Gaya.
We also found an Instagram post by one Kebab Point with the same logo, which also mentioned its location as a place near Gandhi Maidan in Gaya.
Conclusion: A video showing a man attempting to set a vehicle on fire in Gaya, Bihar is being falsely linked to the protests in Delhi.
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