Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Unrelated Video Falsely Shared as Police Vandalising a Car During CJP Protests

Unrelated Video Falsely Shared as Police Vandalising a Car During CJP Protests

We found out that the video shows police vandalising a car in Madhya Pradesh's Datia.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video of police officers vandalising a car is being shared, falsely claiming to show an incident during the CJP protests.&nbsp;</p></div>
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A video of police officers vandalising a car is being shared, falsely claiming to show an incident during the CJP protests. 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint

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A video of police officers vandalising a car is being shared, claiming to show an incident during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests. 

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the video shows police officers vandalising a car in Madhya Pradesh's Datia.

Also ReadUnrelated Video Shared as CJP Protesters Pelting Stones at New Hydrogen Trains

How did we find out?: We conducted a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a post by Khabariya News sharing the same video.

  • The video, uploaded on 13 July 2026, is captioned "Protests in Datia, FIRs, and now a viral video... The Datia district administration is filing a case against a BJP worker for vandalism. However, this video raises questions about the role of the police." (translated from Hindi)

  • ABP Live also shared the video with the caption, "Datia - During the demonstration of BJP workers, on one hand the DM and SP were accusing the BJP workers of vandalism, but today a CCTV video is going viral in which police personnel can be seen breaking the glass of the vehicle."

  • After running a keyword search, we found reports on a clash that erupted on 11 July 2026 between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters and the police in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district.

  • According to a report by The Hindu, violence broke out in Dalia as BJP leader Narottam Mishra's supporters clashed with police officers following the party's decision to field another candidate for the bypoll elections on 30 July.

A report by The Hindu.

(Source: The Hindu/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video shows police officers vandalising a car in Madhya Pradesh's Datia.

Also ReadOld Video Shared as One of People Supporting Delhi Police Amid CJP Protests

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