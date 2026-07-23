Did Delhi Police PRO Say That Amit Shah Ordered Them To End CJP Protests? No!

A video being shared on the internet, claims to show the Public Relations Officer for Delhi Police Rajeev Ranjan stating that Amit Shah ordered the police to 'end the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests at any cost'.
Here's what he allegedly said in the video,
I plead with all students that while we are from Delhi police, we are also your brothers, your fathers and your neighbours. We hear you, and wholeheartedly know your demands are justified. We feel you, but you also have to understand our plight. We have directly received clear orders from Amit Shah from Amit Shah and his order is very clear: to end this display by all means. We have been given permission to use full power. We have also been allowed to use our full force. I plead to everyone not to force us to harm our own youth. Please step away today and continue your fight another day. If you all are still present here, we won't be able to do anything as our hands are tied.
Is it true?: No, the video has been altered using AI and does not show authentic footage of Addl CP/PRO for Delhi Police Rajeev Ranjan making such statements.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the clip, which led us to the original video uploaded by the official X account of Delhi Police.
The original video, uploaded on , shows the Additional Commissioner of Police and Public Affairs Officer for Delhi Police, Rajeev Ranjan, appealing to all protestors to maintain peace and order.
Here's what he said,
All participants are requested to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner, refrain from indulging in any unlawful or violent activities and comply with the lawful directions issued by police officers/personnel deployed on duty. The public is advised not to believe or circulate rumours, misinformation or unverified content through any platform. Citizens are requested to rely only on authentic sources of information and extend their cooperation to Delhi Police in maintaining peace, harmony and public order.
There is no mention of Amit Shah as heard in the claim video.
Is it AI? We ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI detection tool, which flagged the video as more than 98 percent likely to contain AI-generated speech.
We also ran the video through the DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI-detection tool, and found that four of its detectors flagged the viral clip as AI-generated content.
We ran the video through the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector, a tool that detects AI-generated audio, which also flagged the audio as AI.
Conclusion: The video has been altered using AI and does not show authentic footage of Addl CP/PRO for Delhi Police Rajeev Ranjan mentioning Amit Shah in his speech.
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