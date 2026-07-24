Sonam Wangchuk-Govt Deal Puts CJP & Oppn in a Bind: What Led to it? What Next?

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on 23 July, Thursday broke his 26-day-long fast after the Modi government accepted three of his main demands. Prime Minister Narendra Modi put out a post thanking Wangchuk soon after. However, the deal doesn't include the protesting students' main demand—the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The three assurances the government has given to Wangchuk are:

No cases against the students who protested peacefully in Jantar Mantar and those who took part in the march on 20 July. Threadbare discussion on NEET paper leaks and educational reforms in Parliament. Suitable compensation for the families of the students who died by suicide due to paper leaks.

These were also the main demands made by Wangchuk in his letter to Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh on 22 July. So, in that sense, Pradhan's resignation was already off the table at that point as well.

What led to this deal?

And what does this mean for the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Jantar Mantar?

To answer both these questions, we need to take a brief recap of how the entire battle stacked up in the past few weeks.