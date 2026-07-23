Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Does This Video Show Police Disrespecting Indian Flag During CJP Protest? No!

Does This Video Show Police Disrespecting Indian Flag During CJP Protest? No!

We found out that the video shows an incident from the BPSC TRE-4 protest in Bihar's Patna.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show Delhi police disrespecting the Indian national flag during the CJP protests.&nbsp;</p></div>
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A video is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show Delhi police disrespecting the Indian national flag during the CJP protests. 

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show a journalist calling out the Delhi police for disrespecting the Indian national flag during the Cockroach Janta Party protests. 

  • Media organisation Deccan Chronicle shared the video with the caption, "A journalist alleged that a Delhi Police personnel disrespected the national flag during the CJP protest, drawing attention to the incident."

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, the video shows police personnel disrespecting the national flag during the BPSC TRE-4 protest in Patna, Bihar.

Also ReadUnrelated Video Falsely Shared as Police Vandalising a Car During CJP Protests

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded on 10 May 2026, sharing the same visuals.

  • According to the video's caption, it shows an incident from the BPSC TRE-4 protest in Bihar's Patna.

  • BPSC TRE-4 refers to the fourth phase of the Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Recruitment Examination.

  • The caption reads, "In the clip, a Bihar Police constable is allegedly seen wiping sweat with the Indian Tricolour, throwing it on the ground, and stepping over it during the protest scene."

The video was uploaded in May 2026. 

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • We found the same video uploaded by Dalimss News on 9 May 2026.

  • The video is captioned, "A controversy has erupted in Patna after a viral video from the BPSC TRE-4 protest allegedly showed a police personnel mishandling the Indian national flag."

  • We found another account, Acharan News, also sharing the same video with a similar caption about the BPSC TRE-4 protest.

  • After running a keyword search, we found reports on the BPSC TRE-4 protest in Patna.

  • Hindustan Times published an article on 8 May 2026, reporting that thousands of aspirants staged a protest demanding the release of the advertisement for the fourth phase of the teachers’ recruitment exam (TRE-4) by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). 

The report by Hindustan Times.

(Source:Hindustan Times /Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video shows police personnel disrespecting the national flag during the BPSC TRE-4 protest in Patna, Bihar.

Also ReadUnrelated Video Shared as CJP Protesters Pelting Stones at New Hydrogen Trains

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