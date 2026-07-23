Unrelated Video Shared as One of Nihang Sikhs Using Swords During CJP Protest

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A video showing Nihang Sikhs, who belong to a martial order of Sikhism and are characterised by their deep blue robes and turban, pushing against barricades is being widely shared on social media.
The claim: Those sharing this video have claimed that it shows visuals of Nihang Sikhs brandishing swords against the Delhi Police during the Cockroach Janta Party-led (CJP) protest, which took a violent turn.
How did we find out the truth?: We noticed that one barricade that was being pushed read 'Dehradun Traffic Police', indicating that the video may be from Uttarakhand.
We then ran a reverse image search on the video, which led us to an Instagram post shared on 26 June 2026 by BBC News Punjabi, which showed the same visuals.
Their post mentioned that there was a clash between Nihang Sikhs and the police on the Kulhal border between Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
A keyword search for the term 'Nihang Sikh Kulhal border' led us to a news report by the Hindustan Times, which noted that the clashes took place when Nihangs were trying to travel to Karnaprayag to demand the release of four of their members.
On 16 June, four Nihang Sikhs had been arrested after an argument over parking near a hotel in Karnaprayag escalated into violence between the group and locals, leading to the former's arrest, the report said.
The people in the video were on their way to demand the release of the four Nihangs, when they ran into the barricaded and heavily fortified Kulhal checkpoint, which had riot police on one side and Nihang Sikhs heading to Hemkund Sahib on the other, The Economic Times reported.
Read The Quint's detailed account of both parties' version of events here.
While Nihang Sikhs are present with the protesters in Delhi, this video does not show them.
Conclusion: An unrelated video from the Himachal-Uttarakhand border showing Nihang Sikhs clashing with the police is being falsely shared as a video from the CJP-led protest.
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