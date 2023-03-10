WebQoof Recap: Of 'Attack on Bihar Migrants' in Tamil Nadu & Communal Claims

Several unrelated and old videos are doing the rounds on social media with a claim that migrant workers from Bihar have been attacked in Tamil Nadu. We found at least four such videos that are being used to push this narrative online.

Following the viral trend, Sylendra Babu, Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu even issued a clarification on Twitter on 2 March stating that the videos are "false". He spoke about two specific videos in his statement.

(Note: We have refrained from adding any links due to the violent nature of the videos.)