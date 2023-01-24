ADVERTISEMENT

Fact-Check: Video of a Movie Set Peddled as Plane Crash Site in Nepal

This video shows the sets of a Steven Spielberg movie, War of the Worlds.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
i

A video showing the wreckage of a plane is going viral on social media with a claim that it shows the recent plane crash that happened in Nepal.

The clip also shows several damaged cars.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

(An archived version of a similar claim can be seen here.)

So, where is the video from?: This video is from the set of a 2005 movie War of the Worlds and it doesn't show the crash site in Nepal.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a simple reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and found images on a stock image website, Alamy, which matched the visuals.

  • The photographs matched the crash site including the damaged plane and cars seen in the video.

  • The description of these images stated that it shows the plane crash site from the movie set of War of the Worlds which is located at the Universal Studios Theme Park in Los Angeles, California.

  • The images were clicked on 1 October 2012.

  • 01/05

    Comparison between the viral video and images from Alamy.

    (Source: Alamy/Screenshot/ Altered by The Quint)

  • 02/05

    Comparison between the viral video and images from Alamy.

    (Source: Alamy/Screenshot/ Altered by The Quint)

  • 03/05

    Comparison between the viral video and images from Alamy.

    (Source: Alamy/Screenshot/ Altered by The Quint)

  • 04/05

    Comparison between the viral video and images from Alamy.

    (Source: Alamy/Screenshot/ Altered by The Quint)

  • 05/05

    Comparison between the viral video and images from Alamy.

    (Source: Alamy/Screenshot/ Altered by The Quint)

Scene from the movie: We also looked for the clip from the movie, War of the Worlds, to check the scene showing this set.

  • We found a YouTube video from 2019 which described the video to be 'the airplane scene' from the movie.

  • We were also able to spot the same location in this scene as seen in the viral video.

  • Universal Studios' official website also carries a section about this movie's set under the studio tour.

The website carries a section for set of the 'War of the Worlds' movie. 

(Source: Universal Studios website/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The viral video shows a plane crash from a made-up movie set and does not show the visuals from the recent Nepal plane crash.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Nepal   Fact Check   Webqoof 

