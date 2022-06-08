Jodhpur: 3 Held After 2 Groups Clash in Soorsagar, Cops Deny Communal Angle
Security in the area has been ramped up after the clash.
Three people were detained and police presence was ramped up after clashes broke out between two groups, allegedly culminating in stone pelting, in Jodhpur's Soorsagar on Tuesday, 7 June.
Speaking to news agency ANI, DCP Rajasthan West indicated that in light of the 'sensitivity' of the area, there is heavy police deployment at the spot.
"Police deployed after a clash broke out between two groups in Soorsagar, Jodhpur. It was a fight between some boys. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV," he reportedly added.
Meanwhile, Jodhpur Commissioner of Police Navajyoti Gogoi denied speculation over new communal tensions in the area, saying that this incident should not be seen as a clash between two communities. He added that no stone pelting took place amid the exchange.
"We have detained two boys whose names appeared in the incident. We are taking action on the basis of CCTV footage," Gogoi added, ANI reported.
The cause of the confrontation is not yet ascertained and further investigation in the matter is on.
Communal Violence in Jodhpur
Tuesday night's incident comes a month after incidents of violence were reported in Jodhpur over the hoisting of a religious flag, a day before Eid celebrations began.
The police also had said that 140 persons had been arrested over the violence and section 144 was imposed in the area.
The clashes took place despite meetings conducted by peace committees on the eve of Eid. A peace committee meeting was also held on Wednesday, during which prominent religious leaders Mufti Sher Muhammed and Mahant Ramprasad appealed for peace.
(With inputs from ANI.)
