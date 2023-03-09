Viral Video Showing 'Bihari Migrant Workers Attacked in Tamil Nadu' is Scripted!

Several screenshots of a video showing two injured men are going viral on social media with a claim that they are migrant workers from Bihar who were attacked in Tamil Nadu.

Who shared it?: The claim was shared by Manish Kasyap, a journalist with Sach Tak News, along with several social media users.

The claim states that the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav should pay attention to the matter of 'Bihari migrants facing atrocities' in Tamil Nadu.