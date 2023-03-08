Old Video of Clash Between Two Groups in Gujarat Shared as From Tamil Nadu

Fact-Check | The video is from Gujarat and not from Tamil Nadu, as claimed.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video, which shows several vehicles colliding with each other and a clash between two groups, is going viral on the internet with users claiming that the incident recently took place in Tamil Nadu.
An archive of the post can be seen here.
(More archives to similar claims can be found here and here.)
What is the truth?: The video dates back to July 2022 and shows a brawl between two groups in Gujarat's Surendranagar over the issue of catching a boar.
The Quint reached out to Surendranagar Deputy Superintendent of Police HP Doshi, who confirmed the details to us.
He added, "Two groups who were given contracts from the local municipality to catch boars fought against each other. We arrested six people after the incident who were later sent to judicial custody."
News reports: A simple reverse image search led us to a report published on DivyaBhaskar, which carried similar visuals as the viral one.
It was published on 25 July 2022 and mentioned that two groups brawled with each other using deadly weapons on the 80 feet road in Surendranagar, Gujarat.
The incident happened while both groups were trying to catch a boar. Four people were injured in the brawl and were later taken to a hospital.
It further mentioned that two people were arrested by the police.
The article is seven months old and was published in July 2022.
Further, we also found a video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Zee News.
Why is it relevant?: In the past few days, several old and unrelated videos have gone viral on the internet with a claim that migrants from Bihar were attacked in Tamil Nadu. The Quint's WebQoof has debunked several such claims which can be seen in the video below.
What action did the police take against the spread of misinformation?: Bihar Police has arrested one individual and booked two Twitter users and a YouTube channel for spreading misinformation regarding the alleged attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu police has filed a case against right-wing propaganda website OpIndia's CEO Rahul Roushan and editor Nupur Sharma.
It also has booked the state's Bharatiya Janata Party chief K Annamalai for sharing "false messages."
Conclusion: An old video of two groups clashing in Gujarat is being falsely shared as from Tamil Nadu.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)