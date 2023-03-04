In Photos: Bengaluru's White Morning Rangolis and What They Signify

The first time I visited Bengaluru, white coloured rangolis at the entrances of old houses in the city looked fascinating. “What a small but lovely part of the culture,” I thought. Therefore, I decided to capture the women behind these rangolis or hostilu as they are called in Kannada.

Speaking to The Quint, 37-year-old Sushma Rao, a photographer in the city, said, "Ever since I have memories of my childhood, maybe six or seven years old, I have been drawing Rangoli. It has become a way to start each day."