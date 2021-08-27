Video of Man Brutally Killed in Karnataka Shared With a False Communal Spin

We then looked for reports regarding the same using Sheikh's name as a keyword and found news reports by The Times of India and Deccan Herald.

As per The Times of India published on 11 August, the police said that the assailants attacked Shaikh as he had threatened one of the assailants after they failed to pay him "protection money". It further mentioned that the incident took place at Savanur in Karnataka’s Haveri district.

Speaking to The Quint, Haveri's Superintendent of Police (SP) Hanumant Rai said that the assailants and the victim had some personal enmity and all four people have been arrested.

On being asked about the viral claim, the SP said that all the men belonged to the Muslim community and there is no communal angle to the matter.