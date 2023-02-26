Clip Shows Muslim Men Attacking a Hindu Priest in Rajasthan? No, Claim Is False
The Quint spoke to DCP Jodhpur East who confirmed that the incident had no communal angle.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
A video of a person brutally attacking a man with a sharp weapon in broad daylight is going viral on the internet.
What are users claiming?: Those sharing the clip claimed that it shows Muslim men attacking a Hindu priest and his family in Rajasthan's Dudu village.
(Note: We have refrained from adding any archive links due to the distressing nature of the visuals.)
Are these claims true?: While the video is from Rajasthan, it shows two men attacking and allegedly murdering a lawyer named Jugraj Chauhan in Jodhpur.
The Quint spoke to DCP Jodhpur East, Dr Amrita Duhan, who refuted the viral claims and said all the accused and victim belonged to the same community.
What led us to the truth?: A keyword search led us to a report published on Dainik Bhaskar on 19 February, which contained similar visuals as the viral clip.
It mentioned that two people attacked a lawyer in Jodhpur with a knife on Saturday, 18 February. The lawyer died after a rock was smashed on his head by the accused.
The victim was identified as Jugraj Chauhan, who was a resident of the Bhadwasiya area in Jodhpur.
The report further said that the accused - Anil Chauhan and Mukesh Chauhan - have been arrested. Both parties were involved in a dispute for a long time.
What did the police say?: We found a tweet reply by the official handle of DCP Jodhpur East to one of the users who uploaded the viral video on their account.
It said that the incident had been registered at Mata Ka Than police station, and the accused had been arrested.
Both parties were involved in a family property dispute.
Taking this forward, we contacted Dr Amrita Duhan, DCP Jodhpur East, who told The Quint, "Both the accused belonged to the same community and were distant relatives."
Duhan confirmed that both parties were involved in a family property dispute for a long time.
She further said that the investigation is underway, and the accused have been arrested.
Protests in Jodhpur: According to reports, the incident has led to advocates protesting in the city. They have demanded a law to protect advocates and compensation to the family of Jugraj Chauhan.
Conclusion: The video of a lawyer's murder in Jodhpur is being shared by giving the incident a false communal spin.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: Rajasthan Fact Check Webqoof
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.