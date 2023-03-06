Incident of DJ's Murder in Hyderabad Shared With a False Communal Spin
According to the police, the accused and the victim belonged to the same community.
Several users on social media, including the right-wing propaganda website OpIndia, Editor-in-Chief of news channel News1India Anurag Chaddha, and a verified account Sangarsh Satya Ke Liye, shared details about a murder in Hyderabad and gave it a communal spin.
What's the claim?: The claim states that Harish Kumar (28), a DJ operator from Telangana, was 'killed by a Muslim woman's brother for falling in love with her'.
Right-wing propaganda outlet HinduPost also claimed that Kumar was killed by his wife's family after they got married. It was also shared by Sudarshan News' journalist Abhay Pratap Singh, who later deleted it.
What's the truth?: On 1 March, Deen Dayal, allegedly killed Kumar at Dulapally village in Telangana for eloping with his sister, Manisha.
Dayal and nine of his friends have been arrested by the Telangana Petbasheerabad police. They have been charged under section 302 (punishment for murder). One accused, Band Venkat, is still at large.
Speaking to The Quint, Gouri Prashanth, inspector at Petbasheerabad, Cyberabad clarified that there is no communal angle to the incident.
What more did the police say?: Prashanth added that Kumar was hacked to death by sharp weapons in the Medchel district of Telangana.
He shared a press note which mentioned that Deen Dayal (22), Trimukhe Naresh (20), Potlacheruvu Venkatesh Goud (20), Kalibhavaniwale Rohith Singh (20), Gaddam Akshay Kumar (22), Parwary Aniketh (21), Koyalkar Manish (23), Bure Sainath (21), Mathangi Rajendra Kumar (25), Gouti Navanitha (30) were arrested.
Reports about the case: English daily The Indian Express also reported on the incident.
The report was published on 4 March 2023 and stated that the incident happened near Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Dulapally.
It also added that Kumar's family members alleged that the woman’s relatives had previously sent him numerous threats.
The report, too, states that the accused and the deceased belong to the same community.
Conclusion: A murder case from Hyderabad is being given a false communal spin.
