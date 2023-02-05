In Photos: These Women Traders at Hyderabad's Annual Numaish Fair Mean Business

Be it Lucknowi lehengas, Kashmiri dry fruits, or kalamkari products, Hyderabad's Numaish, one of Asia's oldest and biggest consumer fairs, has something for everyone.

But for women entrepreneurs from across the country, it is a mixed bag of opportunities.

The exhibition, which began on 1 January and will go on till 15 February, has about 3,500 stalls – primarily run by men. But that hasn't stopped women entrepreneurs from carving their own little space at Numaish, an annual event that started in 1938 (during the Nizam era) to promote locally made goods.

Backed by self-help groups (SHG) and government-run schemes, they have been showcasing their fruits of labour to lakhs of visitors at the trade fair – and making every sale count.