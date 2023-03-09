Fact-Check: Video of Man Setting Shop on Fire Is From Kerala, Not Tamil Nadu

(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here, here and here.)

The background: The video is being shared as one from Tamil Nadu against the backdrop of a number of alleged attacks against Hindi-speaking migrant labourers from Bihar in the state.

But...?: The video is from Kerala's Tripunithura and was taken on 3 February.

SHO Praveen SB of Hill Palace police station in Tripunithura confirmed to The Quint that the incident took place in Kerala.