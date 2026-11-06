WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around ‘Chalo Dilli’ Protest, Deepfakes & More

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From an old video being shared to show the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' rally at Ramlila Maidan to deepfakes of Indian ministers being shared with false claims, here are five of the most viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.
A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show a recent clip of Indian National Congress (INC) leader Rahul Gandhi blaming Delhi's pollution on 'vote chori'.
News organisation Republic TV is among the users who shared the video.
However, the claim is false, as the video is cropped and dates back to December 2025.
Read our fact-check here.
A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the rally held by the INDIA bloc, led by the Indian National Congress (INC), at Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi, on 1 November.
However, the video dates back to December 2025.
It shows Congress's ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ rally that took place in Ramlila Maidan.
Read the full story here.
Videos of India's Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, and Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, are going viral on social media.
The first video was shared, claiming to show S Jaishankar stating that he is disappointed and saddened by a Russian minister's sarcastic reply to his call for peace.
The second video claims to show Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, stating that India is their trading partner and that it doesn't give India the right to interfere in their foreign policy.
But..? Both claims are false.
The videos were altered using AI and do not show actual statements made by the ministers.
Read our fact-check here.
A video of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking to the press is being shared on social media, where users have claimed that he started "speaking out against his own Indian Army."
However, the video was manipulated using AI and does not show an authentic statement by Singh.
Read our fact-check here.
A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, in a drunken state.
One of the posts sharing the video is captioned, "Bhagwant Mann as Punjab CM: still can’t stay sober. Arvind Kejriwal’s plan to make Punjab drug-free: led by an alcoholic"
However, the claim is false, as the video is a deepfake.
Read the full story here.
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