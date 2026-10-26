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Unpopular Opinion: Vote Chori isn't a Silver Bullet for the Opposition

There may be merit to the questions against the EC but it's unlikely to be an electoral issue.

Aditya Menon
Published
Politics
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The Opposition is in no mood to give up on its demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and restoration of those whose names were deleted from the electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision.

The Congress has promised a massive protest on 1 November, the Left parties are holding a 'human chain' protest on 27 October and the Cockroach Janta Party is also likely to resume protests after Diwali.

Now, for a moment, let's not get into the merits of the Opposition's allegations. The huge break by the Indian Express last month and reports from organisations like the The Quint, The Reporters' Collective, Scroll and Newslaundry among others, have shown that there are questions that can be raised over the SIR process.

In this piece, we'll only look at one question: can the entire Gyanesh Kumar/SIR row harm the Modi government and help the Opposition electorally?

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Topics:  Congress   Rahul Gandhi   Vote Chori 

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