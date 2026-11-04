Fact-Check: Deepfakes of Indian and Russian Foreign Affairs Ministers Go Viral

#WATCH | Atlanta, US: On the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, EAM S Jaishankar says, "We've had discussions with Russia, Europe and Ukraine about three aspects of the current conflict. One, not to attack civilian shipping and seafarers. The second, to find a way by which the grain exports from both Russia and Ukraineâthese are two major exporters of grain for the global marketsâcan be restored, because that flow has cut down very sharply in the Black Sea. And the third is with regard to energy. Non-attack on energy is probably the most complicated piece because it means different things to the different players. There is energy infrastructure itself. To some, it would mean a refinery; to some, it would mean grids. There would be issues relating to ships carrying fuel. So, we have been trying to see if we can get them together to address these issues..."