Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of Rahul Gandhi Linking Delhi Pollution To ‘Vote Chori’ Is Not Recent

Video of Rahul Gandhi Linking Delhi Pollution To ‘Vote Chori’ Is Not Recent

We found that the video dates back to 2025.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old video is going viral on social media with claims that it shows a recent clip of Rahul Gandhi blaming Delhi's pollution on 'vote chori'.</p></div>
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An old video is going viral on social media with claims that it shows a recent clip of Rahul Gandhi blaming Delhi's pollution on 'vote chori'.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show a recent clip of Indian National Congress (INC) leader Rahul Gandhi blaming Delhi's pollution on 'vote chori'.

  • News organisation Republic TV is among the users who shared the video.

The claim: The post shared by Republic TV is captioned, "While Delhi gasps for clean air, Rahul Gandhi has found a new culprit for the pollution. Speaking in the capital, he said the problem does not come from factories, cars or smoke, but from vote stealing. He also made fresh allegations against the Election Commission of India and Gyanesh Kumar."

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video is cropped and dates back to December 2025.

Also ReadThis Video Doesn’t Show Congress Workers Injured During Police Firing in Delhi

How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search using the words Rahul Gandhi said in the video, which led us to a report by Zee Business from 2025, sharing the same visuals of Gandhi linking air pollution to vote theft.

  • The video, uploaded on 15 December 2025, is titled 'Rahul Gandhi Links Alleged Vote Theft With Air Pollution at Ramlila Maidan'

  • However, the video shows a longer version of the clip.

The video dates back to 2025. 

(Source: YouTube/ Screenshot)

  • Following this, we ran a keyword search and found the original video uploaded by the official YouTube account of the Indian National Congress.

  • The video is from the 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' Rally that happened at Ramlila Maidan in December 2025.

  • At around the 1:40:25 timestamp, Rahul Gandhi can be heard making the statements from the viral claim.

  • In the full version, he says

This theft of votes is not just about stealing votes. First and foremost, it is an assault on this Constitution; Ambedkar ji’s Constitution. This Constitution stipulates that every individual should have one vote. Therefore, this theft of votes is, primarily, an attack on Ambedkar ji’s Constitution, and it is by stealing votes that they run this government. They have destroyed small-scale traders, implemented a flawed GST, and carried out demonetisation. Look at the unemployment, look at this pollution. All of this is happening because they are stealing votes."

Conclusion: The video is old and clipped to show Rahul Gandhi blaming Delhi's pollution on 'vote chori'.

Also ReadOld Image Falsely Linked to INDIA Bloc’s Rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan

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