Video of Rahul Gandhi Linking Delhi Pollution To ‘Vote Chori’ Is Not Recent

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show a recent clip of Indian National Congress (INC) leader Rahul Gandhi blaming Delhi's pollution on 'vote chori'.
News organisation Republic TV is among the users who shared the video.
The claim: The post shared by Republic TV is captioned, "While Delhi gasps for clean air, Rahul Gandhi has found a new culprit for the pollution. Speaking in the capital, he said the problem does not come from factories, cars or smoke, but from vote stealing. He also made fresh allegations against the Election Commission of India and Gyanesh Kumar."
How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search using the words Rahul Gandhi said in the video, which led us to a report by Zee Business from 2025, sharing the same visuals of Gandhi linking air pollution to vote theft.
The video, uploaded on , is titled 'Rahul Gandhi Links Alleged Vote Theft With Air Pollution at Ramlila Maidan'
However, the video shows a longer version of the clip.
Following this, we ran a keyword search and found the original video uploaded by the official YouTube account of the Indian National Congress.
The video is from the 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' Rally that happened at Ramlila Maidan in December 2025.
At around the 1:40:25 timestamp, Rahul Gandhi can be heard making the statements from the viral claim.
In the full version, he says
Conclusion: The video is old and clipped to show Rahul Gandhi blaming Delhi's pollution on 'vote chori'.
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