Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: AI-Generated Images Falsely Linked to INDIA's ‘Chalo Dilli’ Rally

Fact-Check: AI-Generated Images Falsely Linked to INDIA's ‘Chalo Dilli’ Rally

We found that both images were edited or created using OpenAI.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>AI-generated images are going viral on social media with claims that they're linked to the 'Chalo Dilli' protest in Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi.</p></div>
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AI-generated images are going viral on social media with claims that they're linked to the 'Chalo Dilli' protest in Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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Following the 'Chalo Dilli' rally led by the Indian National Congress (INC) at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on 1 November, visuals claiming to be linked to the protests are going viral on social media.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, here, and here.)

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, both claims are false, as the images are AI-generated.

Also ReadFact-Check: Old Video Shared as Turnout in Ramlila Maidan Rally

How did we find out?:

Image 1: An image of a crowd is being shared with the claim that it shows the Ramlila Maidan at 9:30 AM on the day of the rally.

  • While observing the image, we noticed that the pictures on the banners purportedly showing Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi do not resemble them.

The pictures claiming to show Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi do not resemble them.

(Source: X/ Screenshot)

  • We ran a keyword search and found an image shared by news agency Reuters of the stage at the rally.

  • We compared the two images and concluded that the stage in the viral image looks different from the actual image of the stage at the rally.

The viral image does not resemble the actual image of the stage. 

(Source: Reuters/ Screenshot)

Is it AI?: We ran the image through an AI detector, Hive Moderation, which flagged it as 69% likely to have been generated by AI.

Here's the result of AI detection by Hive Moderation. 

(Source: Hive Moderation/ Screenshot)

  • We ran the image through an AI detector, Sightengine, which indicated it is very likely AI-generated.

Here's the result of AI detection by Sightengine.

(Source: Sightengine/ Screenshot)

  • Following this, we ran the image through SynthID Detector, which concluded the content was generated or edited using OpenAI tools because it detected a SynthID watermark.

The image was made or edited with OpenAI. 

(Source: SynthID Detector/ Screenshot)

Image 2: The second image claims to show a report by The Indian Express with a headline that reads, 'Indian Railways Sees Massive Surge in Passengers Ahead of Chalo Delhi Rally'.

  • The image also includes a visual purportedly showing the crowd at a railway station.

  • We ran a keyword search using the headline and could not find any reports by The Indian Express on the same.

  • Following this, we compared the viral image with the front page of The Indian Express newspaper from 1 November, and the format didn't match.

The viral image doesn't resemble the front page of The Indian Express newspaper.

(Source: The Indian Express/Screenshot)

  • We noticed some other irregularities in the viral image.

  • The image supposedly shows a report from 'Monday, 27 October 2026'. However, 27 October 2026 was a Tuesday.

  • We also observed that the train name/number in the image appears blurry, a sign of AI.

The viral image has errors that point to AI.

(Source: X/ Screenshot)

Is it AI?: We ran the image through Hive Moderation, which flagged it as almost 96.2% likely to have been generated by AI.

Here's the result of AI detection by Hive Moderation. 

(Source: Hive Moderation/ Screenshot)

  • We also ran the image through Sightengine, which indicated it is very likely AI-generated.

Here's the result of AI detection by Sightengine.

(Source: Sightengine/ Screenshot)

  • After this, we ran the image through SynthID Detector, which concluded the content was made or edited with OpenAI.

The image was made or edited with OpenAI. 

(Source: SynthID Detector/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: Both images are AI-generated and don't show authentic visuals related to the rally.

Also ReadWebQoof Recap: Of AI-Generated Visuals, Cyclone Arnab, and China

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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