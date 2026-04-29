Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov To Visit India in May for BRICS Meet

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to visit India next month. The visit is for attending the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi. The Russian Foreign Ministry officially announced the travel plans on Wednesday. The meeting is expected to bring together foreign ministers from BRICS member countries for discussions on multilateral cooperation and global issues.
According to Hindustan Times, the announcement was made by the Russian Foreign Ministry, confirming Sergey Lavrov’s participation in the upcoming BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi. The statement did not specify the exact dates of Lavrov’s visit but indicated that it would take place next month.
The BRICS foreign ministers' meeting is a significant event for member countries, providing a platform to discuss key international and regional issues as coverage revealed. The agenda typically includes economic cooperation, political coordination, and responses to global challenges.
Lavrov’s visit to India comes at a time when BRICS nations are seeking to enhance collaboration on various fronts, including trade, security, and diplomatic engagement. The Russian Foreign Ministry’s announcement highlights the importance Moscow places on its participation in BRICS activities as analysis showed.
"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will travel to India next month to attend the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, the Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday."
India, as the host nation, is expected to facilitate discussions among BRICS members on strengthening multilateral cooperation. The meeting will also provide an opportunity for bilateral talks between the participating foreign ministers according to recent updates.
The Russian Foreign Ministry’s confirmation of Lavrov’s attendance underscores the ongoing diplomatic engagement between Russia and India within the BRICS framework. Further details regarding the meeting’s agenda and schedule are anticipated to be released closer to the event as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.