Fact-Check: Old Video Shared as Turnout in Ramlila Maidan Rally

A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the rally held by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, led by the Indian National Congress (INC), at Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi, on .
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video dating back to December 2025 with similar visuals.
According to the caption, the video shows a protest against ' "Vote Chori" (vote theft) in Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi, which happened on .
The official Facebook account of the Indian National Congress had shared the same visuals on , with the caption, "Mass rally against 'vote theft.'" (translated from Hindi to English)
We ran a keyword search and found a report by The New Indian Express, published on , about the Congress rally.
According to the report, the ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ rally took place in Ramlila Maidan on 14 December 2025.
The rally was against the alleged electoral manipulation and issues with electoral rolls.
The ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally on 1 November against the alleged electoral irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls saw thousands of supporters gather at Ramlila Maidan.
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the rally began at around 12:45 PM when leaders from over 19 parties, including Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and West Bengal's former CM Mamata Banerjee, boarded open-top buses.
Conclusion: The video is old and shows Congress's ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ rally that took place in Ramlila Maidan.
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