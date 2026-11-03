Fact-Check: Video of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Drunken State Is a Deepfake

A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, in a drunken state.
One of the posts sharing the video is captioned, "Bhagwant Mann as Punjab CM: still can’t stay sober. Arvind Kejriwal’s plan to make Punjab drug-free: led by an alcoholic"
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens along with a keyword search, but we couldn't find any credible sources that shared it or reported on it.
We ran the video through an AI detector, Hive Moderation, which flagged it as 98.9 percent likely to have been generated by AI.
Following this, we ran the video through DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI detection tool, which showed five of its detectors flagged the viral clip as AI-generated content.
We ran a keyword search for “apne munde da vyah”, the words said by the man in the video, which led us to a post claiming the viral clip is a deepfake.
According to the post, the original video is from 2017 and features a man named Jassi Deol, whose face has been replaced with Mann's in the viral clip.
We ran a reverse image search on the clip shared in the post, which led us to multiple videos uploaded in 2017, that shared the same visuals.
We compared the two videos and noticed some similarities.
Firstly, both videos show a man saying the same words and making similar noises.
Second, the videos have similar framing, including the way the people in the background are standing.
Conclusion: The video is a deepfake and doesn't show an authentic clip of Bhagwant Mann in an intoxicated state.
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