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Fact-Check: Video of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Drunken State Is a Deepfake

We found out that the viral clip was manipulated using AI, and the original video doesn't show Bhagwant Mann.

Anika K
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WebQoof
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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, in a drunken state.

  • One of the posts sharing the video is captioned, "Bhagwant Mann as Punjab CM: still can’t stay sober. Arvind Kejriwal’s plan to make Punjab drug-free: led by an alcoholic"

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video is a deepfake.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens along with a keyword search, but we couldn't find any credible sources that shared it or reported on it.

  • We ran the video through an AI detector, Hive Moderation, which flagged it as 98.9 percent likely to have been generated by AI.

  • Following this, we ran the video through DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI detection tool, which showed five of its detectors flagged the viral clip as AI-generated content.

  • We ran a keyword search for “apne munde da vyah”, the words said by the man in the video, which led us to a post claiming the viral clip is a deepfake.

  • According to the post, the original video is from 2017 and features a man named Jassi Deol, whose face has been replaced with Mann's in the viral clip.

  • We ran a reverse image search on the clip shared in the post, which led us to multiple videos uploaded in 2017, that shared the same visuals.

  • We compared the two videos and noticed some similarities.

  • Firstly, both videos show a man saying the same words and making similar noises.

  • Second, the videos have similar framing, including the way the people in the background are standing.

Conclusion: The video is a deepfake and doesn't show an authentic clip of Bhagwant Mann in an intoxicated state.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:   Arvind Kejriwal   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

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