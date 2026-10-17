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Congress, CJP and Left Need Each Other, It's Going to be a Long Haul

Congress, CJP and Left bring different things to the table. All of them must remember the base of anti-BJP politics.

Aditya Menon
Published
Politics
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The Congress and the Cockroach Janta Party seem to have made peace for now. Rahul Gandhi strongly condemned the arrest of CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das. CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke put out a tweet thanking Gandhi. Gandhi had also invited CJP leaders for his tea meeting with Opposition leaders. While Dipke couldn't make it as he was at his native place following his grandmother's demise and the other two leaders were under arrest, the gesture did signal a thaw in relations.

This was in contrast to the situation earlier in October when the Congress and CJP more or less stayed away from each other's protests.

So far, so good. The question is: can the Congress and CJP work together going forward? Do they even need to? What's likely to happen next?

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Topics:  Congress   Rahul Gandhi   Left parties 

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