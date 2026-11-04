Fact-Check: Deepfakes of Indian and Russian Foreign Affairs Ministers Go Viral

advertisement
Videos of India's Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, and Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, are going viral on social media.
The first video was shared, claiming to show S Jaishankar stating that he is disappointed and saddened by a Russian minister's sarcastic reply to his call for peace.
In the video, the MEA purportedly says that they explained to the Russian, European and Ukrainian ministers that there is no benefit in fighting wars and how it only hinders economic growth.
He goes on to say that a Russian Minister sarcastically remarked, "Before advising us, you should first resolve your own conflict with China."
The second video claims to show Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, stating that India is their trading partner and that it doesn't give India the right to interfere in their foreign policy.
In the video, he says, "The commercial relationship does not give India the right to interfere in our foreign policy or advise us on issues involving Russia, Ukraine, the United States, or any other country."
He also says that India is neither their ally nor a superpower whose advice they will follow.
Are these claims true?: No, both claims are false.
The videos were altered using AI and do not show actual statements made by the ministers.
How did we find out?:
First Video: EAM S Jaishankar
We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video by ANI with the same visuals.
The video shows him speaking about the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting and the discussion they had with Russia, Europe and Ukraine about the current conflict.
He doesn't mention any 'sarcastic reply' made by a Russian minister.
Is it AI?: We ran the video through the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector, a tool that detects AI-generated audio, which flagged the audio as AI.
Following this, we ran the video through DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI detection tool, and found that six of its detectors flagged the viral clip as containing AI-generated content.
We ran the video through an AI detector, Hive Moderation, which flagged it as 99.4 percent likely to have AI-generated speech.
MEA's Clarification: The MEA's fact-checking wing issued a clarification regarding the viral video, stating that it is fake.
Second Video: Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov
We ran a reverse image search on the video along with a keyword search but couldn't find any credible sources sharing the video.
Next, we ran an image search on the watermark in the video, which said, 'M World'; that led us to an Instagram page, M World News.
While going through the account, we found a video with similar visuals to the viral clip.
The video is captioned, "Lavrov Fires Back Over Claims Putin Refuses to Meet Zelensky"
However, he doesn't make any statements regarding India 'interfering' with their policies.
In the video, he talks about how Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in spite of what the Ukrainian officials are claiming.
Is it AI?: We ran the video through the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector, which flagged the audio as AI.
Next, we ran the video through DeepFake-O-Meter, and five of its detectors flagged the viral clip as containing AI-generated content.
We also ran the video through Hive Moderation, which flagged it as 99.4 percent likely to have AI-generated speech.
MEA's Clarification: The MEA's fact-checking wing also issued a clarification regarding the viral video, stating that it is fake.
Conclusion: Both videos are deepfakes and do not show actual statements made by the ministers.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)