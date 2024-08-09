Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Bangladesh Political Crisis

WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Bangladesh Political Crisis

Read our recap to find out the top five pieces of misinformation around Bangladesh that went viral this week.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>WebQoof Recap | Here are top five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.</p></div>
WebQoof Recap | Here are top five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.

(Photo: The Quint)

After former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled her country, violence broke out in different parts of the country. This has led to a significant rise in mis/disinformation around the ongoing political crisis in the country.

Team WebQoof has debunked several such claims and here is a recap of the some of the most viral ones that went this week.

1. Hindus Entering India Amid Bangladesh Turmoil Won’t Get Citizenship Under CAA

While recently speaking to the media about the crisis in Bangladesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari said that over one crore Hindus were expected to enter India.

Adhikari was heard saying, "One crore Hindu refugees will come to West Bengal. I urge the governor and the chief minister of West Bengal, be prepared. Consult with the Central government, there is CAA." He was referring to the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024.

However, the remarks made by Adhikari were misleading as those individuals entering India cannot apply for Indian citizenship under the CAA regardless of their religion.

Take a look at our carousel below to find out more.

You can read our fact-check here.

2. Old Video Falsely Peddled as Recent Visuals of India-Bangladesh Border in Assam

A video showing several people standing on both sides of a barbed wire fence was being circulated on the internet to claim that it shows recent visuals from the India-Bangladesh border, which was captured in Assam.

Sharing the video, social media users linked it to the recent political crisis in Bangladesh mentioning that the Indian government should provide shelter to the Hindus of Bangladesh who are suffering.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

However, the video could be traced back to at least June 2018 and shows visuals from the India-Bangladesh Milan Mela, which is an annual event.

You can read the full story here.

3. No, This Video Does Not Show Hindu Students Being Targeted in Bangladesh

A video which showed several people clinging on to the side of a building was going viral on the internet with users linking it to the ongoing violence that has broken out in Bangladesh..

Those sharing the video claimed that it showed visuals from a Hindu hostel in Bangladesh's Dhaka, who were attacked by 'Jammat-e-Islami'.

We have refrained from adding any links to the video due to its disturbing nature.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

However, the truth is that the incident was being given a false communal colour. The video actually showed an activist from the Bangladesh Chhatra League falling off during a clash with anti-quota protesters and police.

You can read our fact-check here.

4. Old Clip of Student Protests in Bangladesh Shared With False Communal Angle

Sharing a video of a woman with her hands and legs tied up, several social media users claimed that it showed a Hindu woman being targeted during the ongoing political crisis in Bangladesh.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X /Screenshot)

The fact was that the incident had no communal angle to it. The video showed students protesting against the authorities in Jagannath University in Bangladesh after the death of a student named 'Fairuz Abontika'.

You can read the full story here.

5. No, Viral Pic Doesn’t Show People Setting Liton Das’ House on Fire in Bangladesh

An image of a house on fire was being circulated on social media platforms with a claim that it showed protesters setting Bangladeshi cricketer Liton Das' house on fire as he belonged to the Hindu community.

You can view an archive of the post here.

(Source: X /Screenshot)

Team WebQoof found that the image actually showed former Bangladeshi cricket team captain and Member of Parliament (MP) Mashrafe Mortaza's house, which was set on fire by protesters.

You can read our fact-check here.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

