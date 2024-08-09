WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Bangladesh Political Crisis

While recently speaking to the media about the crisis in Bangladesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari said that over one crore Hindus were expected to enter India.

Adhikari was heard saying, "One crore Hindu refugees will come to West Bengal. I urge the governor and the chief minister of West Bengal, be prepared. Consult with the Central government, there is CAA." He was referring to the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024.

However, the remarks made by Adhikari were misleading as those individuals entering India cannot apply for Indian citizenship under the CAA regardless of their religion.

