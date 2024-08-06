No, Viral Pic Doesn’t Show People Setting Liton Das’ House on Fire in Bangladesh

Amidst the political turmoil in Bangladesh, a set of images is being shared on social media platforms with a claim that they show Bangladeshi cricketer Liton Das' house being recently set on fire by protestors as he belongs to the Hindu community.

What have users said?: Those sharing the images have uploaded them with a caption saying, "He is Liton Das, a Bangladeshi cricketer. He is a national Hero of Bangladesh. His house was set on fire by Islamists. This is the condition of an elite Hindu of Bangladesh. Just imagine the condition of common Hindus. #SaveBangladeshiHindus."