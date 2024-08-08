No, This Video Does Not Show Hindu Students Being Targeted in Bangladesh

A video showing several people clinging on to the side a building, with some of them falling off, is being shared on social media, where users have linked it to the ongoing violence across Bangladesh.

The claim: Those sharing this clip have given it a communal angle and shared it with text which reads — "Horrible..In Hindu hostel Dhaka, Bangladesh Jammat-e-Islami attacked,see how students hang from Cornice. How many felled & jumped out in fear, whether alive or dead , God knows. This is what secularism gives you ..Demons of this yuga this community is .. (sic)."

(Note: We have not added links to this video due to its graphic nature.)