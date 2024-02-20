‘BJP Called Me Khalistani As I Wear Turban’: Sikh Police Officer in West Bengal

A Sikh IPS officer deputed in West Bengal’s Dhamakhali alleged on 20 February 2024 that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders called him a ‘Khalistani’, as he stopped them from heading to the restive Sandeshkhali.

In a viral video shared by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a post on X, the cop, who has been identified as SSP (IB) Jaspreet Singh, was seen exchanging heated remarks with the protesting BJP leaders. Jaspreet Singh is a West Bengal cadre IPS officer of the 2016 batch.

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and MLA Agnimitra Paul, along with several BJP other leaders were trying to visit Sandeshkhali, an island in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. CPI-M's Brinda Karat is also said to have tried to reach Sandeshkhali but it is not clear whether she was present when the altercation between the BJP and the IPS officer.

The BJP and CPI-M have alleged sexual harassment against several women by TMC leaders. They were, however, stopped in Dhamakhali, as they tried to ferry a boat towards the island.

In the viral video, IPS officer Jaspreet Singh can be heard telling BJP leaders, “Why are you calling me a Khalistani? Is that because of my religion? Is that because I wear a turban?”