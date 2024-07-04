This Video Doesn't Show Bangladeshis Reacting to SKY's Catch in T20 WC Final

A video showing several people cheering at first but then getting disappointed while watching something on the screen is going viral online.
The claim states that it shows people from Bangladesh reacting to Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav making a catch to dismiss South Africa's David Miller during the 2024 ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup final match between India and South Africa on 29 June.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a keyword search on Google using relevant keywords in different languages and this led us to a similar video on X (formerly Twitter) which was shared by user '@iSoumikSaheb' on 17 June.
The caption stated that it showed the locals of Bangladesh reacting to Bangladesh and South Africa's match that happened on 10 June.
We reached out to the user who stated that this video showed people reacting to Bangladeshi cricketer Mahmudullah eventual dismissal , while trying to hit a six.
He also clarified that this video is from Dhaka University Area of Bangladesh.
We noticed 'Sadik Jomadder Rifat' written on the video, which led us to the Facebook page of the user who shared the same video on 11 June 2024.
We then compared the video to the viral video and found out that several people match in the two videos but the angle is different.
The caption with the Facebook post stated that it shows people watching Bangladesh's match in which their country lost.
This match happened on 10 June and the finals took place on 29 June.
We have also contacted the original creator of this video, and we will update the story once we receive a response.
Conclusion: An old video of Bangladeshi locals reacting to Bangladesh's loss is being falsely shared as them reacting to India's win.
