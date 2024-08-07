Bangabandhu and His Legacies

On 15 August 1975, some disaffected officers of the Bangladeshi Army stormed the home of Bangabandhu (Friend of Bengal) Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of the country, and killed him as well as several members of his family, including children.

Despite his valiant role in the creation of Bangladesh, disaffection with his leadership style and governance had been growing for some time. Some of his difficulties, no doubt, stemmed from his own inexperience with governance.

He had long been a political activist but had not been in any executive positions during the time the country had been East Pakistan.