Bangladesh Protests: Students Roar in Victory as Sheikh Hasina Flees

Protesting students in Bangladesh expressed joy and jubilation as PM Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country.

Jibon Ahmed, Saptarshi Basak
Published
World
1 min read
"The joy of freedom, I don't think the people of Bangladesh have felt this after 16 December 1971. Just look around. People from all walks of life are out on the streets. For 16 years, they have kept their grievances pent up, because if they did not, they would be punished and humiliated. Humans were treated like animals. Today, the people, after so long, have risen. They feel human today," said Meghmallar Bosu, a student of Dhaka university on 5 August as Sheikh Hasina fled resigned as prime minister and fled Bangladesh amid massive protests across the country.

Watch the full video to understand the grievances of the protestors and how they emerged victorious.

Topics:  Bangladesh 

