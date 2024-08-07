Old Photo of Sheikh Hasina Crying Falsely Shared as a Recent One From India

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Photo of Sheikh Hasina Crying Falsely Shared as a Recent One From India

This photo predates Hasina's arrival in India and is from Bangladesh when she visited a vandalized metro station.

Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:
i

Fact-check: An old image of Sheikh Hasina crying is being falsely shared as one from when she reached India from Bangladesh amid the nationwide protests.

(Photo: The Quint)

A photo showing former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina crying is going viral on the internet, as a recent one clicked in India after she 'fled' from Bangladesh.

The claim also states that she might be leaving India for London, United Kingdom.

Some context: Following the nationwide protests in Bangladesh, Hasina resigned on 5 August 2024. She is reportedly, presently residing in India.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

Is this true?: No, this photo predates Hasina's arrival in India.

  • This image is from Bangladesh when she visited a vandalized metro station in Mirpur on 25 July 2024.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on this viral image and this led us to a report by British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) shared on 26 July 2024.

  • The report carried the same image and stated that it shows Hasina visiting the metro station that was "destroyed during anti-government protests."

This image was taken on 25 July 2024.

(Source:BBC/screenshot)

  • The image was credited to Getty Images and we found the same one on their website.

  • The description stated that this photograph taken and released on 25 July 2024 by Bangladesh Prime Minister's Office and shows Hasina visiting the vandalized metro station.

  • This image predates Hasina leaving Bangladesh and reaching India on 5 August 2024.

  • We also found this image shared by Agence France-Presse (AFP)

This image was taken in Mirpur, Bangladesh.

(Source:AFP/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An old image of Sheikh Hasina crying is being falsely shared as one from when she reached India from Bangladesh amid the nationwide protests.

