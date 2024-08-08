Old Clip of Student Protests in Bangladesh Shared With False Communal Angle

A video showing a woman with her hands and legs tied up is being shared on the internet as recent visuals from Bangladesh, amidst the ongoing political crisis in the country.

What do viral posts say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the video with a caption that said, "Hindu Women in Bangladesh! They are being Raped and Killed! Hindus are staring at a Genocide in Bangladesh. These images and videos make you feel so helpless!."