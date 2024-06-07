Did BJP Win Over 100 Seats With a Margin Of Less Than 1000 Votes? No!

A post is doing the rounds on social media platforms with a claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 10 seats with a margin less than 500 votes and over 100 seats with a winning margin less than 1000 votes.

What have users said?: While sharing this claims, an X (formerly Twitter) premium user demanded investigation into these numbers. BM Sandeep, who identified himself as the secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC), further said that the seats won by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could have been lower.