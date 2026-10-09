WebQoof Recap: Of 'Jantar Mantar 2.0' Protest and AI-Altered Videos Going Viral

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From an AI-generated screenshot being linked to the Cockroach Janta Party-led (CJP) protest on 10 October to a range of AI-altered videos, here's a recap of some of the most viral claims we debunked this week.
A screenshot, purportedly showing an Instagram story shared by Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, has gone viral on social media with the claim that she expressed support from the 'Jantar Mantar 2.0' protest led by the CJP on 10 October.
However, the claim is false. Not only did Khan not express any opinions about protests in India in 2026, but the image is the screenshot is also an AI-generated one.
Read our fact-check here.
A video claiming to show Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit celebrating after being appointed as the new Chief of the Indian Air Force went viral on social media, where users believed it to be a real video of him doing so.
Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video doesn't show the new Air Marshal, but is that of an Instagram user named Charanjeet Sehgal.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt appearing to speak out against the saffronisation of government institutions, stating that he won't let Muslims face the pain that his mother endured for being a Muslim, was shared on social media.
Dutt also purportedly talks about the plight of Kashmiris, saying that they should be able to decide for themselves and that the armed forces should be removed from the erstwhile state.
But...?: The video is an AI-altered one. There is no evidence of Dutt having made these statements.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video, showing External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar speaking at an event is being shared on social media.
What's the claim?: The video is being shared with the following text.
"India Foreign Minister Jaishankar Said Pakistan Relationship with China USA Bangladesh Growing Faster but India is not alone.We have Afghan Taliban our Side they create pressure Pakistan through proxies they Openly Support 9/11 Terrorists.. (sic)."
Is it true?: No, the claim is false.
The video shows EAM S Jaishankar speaking at an Asia Society event in New York, where he neither made the statement in the claim, nor did he say anything similar to what the claim states.
Read our fact-check here.
An image is being shared on WhatsApp claiming to show a notification from the Gazette of India stating that the Central Government has declared every Saturday a public holiday for all public sector banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI).
Is it true?: No, the image is fake, and the Gazette of India has not released any such notice.
You can read our fact-check here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)