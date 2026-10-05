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Fake Image Shared as Real Announcement of Each Saturday Being a Bank Holiday

We found out that the image is fabricated.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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An image is being shared on WhatsApp claiming to show a notification from the Gazette of India stating that the Central Government has declared every Saturday a public holiday for all public sector banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI).

Is it true?: No, the image is fake, and the Gazette of India has not released any such notice.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the image using Google Lens and couldn't find any credible sources or news reports that shared this image or reported on it.

  • We went through the official 'The Gazette of India' website and could not find the document that has been claimed to be released.

  • Following this, we ran the image through an AI detector, Sightengine, which indicated it is very likely AI-generated.

PIB's Clarification: The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing also issued a clarification stating that the claim is fake and that the Ministry of Finance has issued no such notification.

Conclusion: The image is fake, and the Gazette of India has not released any such notice.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  public sector banks   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

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