Fake Image Shared as Real Announcement of Each Saturday Being a Bank Holiday

An image is being shared on WhatsApp claiming to show a notification from the Gazette of India stating that the Central Government has declared every Saturday a public holiday for all public sector banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI).
Is it true?: No, the image is fake, and the Gazette of India has not released any such notice.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the image using Google Lens and couldn't find any credible sources or news reports that shared this image or reported on it.
We went through the official 'The Gazette of India' website and could not find the document that has been claimed to be released.
Following this, we ran the image through an AI detector, Sightengine, which indicated it is very likely AI-generated.
PIB's Clarification: The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing also issued a clarification stating that the claim is fake and that the Ministry of Finance has issued no such notification.
Conclusion: The image is fake, and the Gazette of India has not released any such notice.
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