This Video Doesn’t Show Ashutosh Dixit 'Celebrating' Becoming IAF Chief

A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit celebrating after being appointed as the new Chief of the Indian Air Force.
Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video doesn't show Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit.
How did we find out?: We noticed a watermark that said 'Baba Thoka' in the video.
We ran a Google search and found the X account of 'Baba Thoka', which originally shared the viral video with the claim.
The account has previously shared similar false claims.
We divided the viral video into multiple screenshots, ran reverse image searches on a few of them with Google Lens, and found a video uploaded by an Instagram user named Charanjeet Sehgal with similar visuals.
We went through the user's Instagram page and found a video with the same visuals as the viral claim.
We compared the viral video with an image of Ashutosh Dixit and concluded that it does not show him.
Conclusion: The video shows a user, 'Charanjeet Sehgal', and not Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit.
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