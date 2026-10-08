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This Video Doesn’t Show Ashutosh Dixit 'Celebrating' Becoming IAF Chief

We traced the video back to an Instagram user, 'Charanjeet Sehgal'.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit celebrating after being appointed as the new Chief of the Indian Air Force.

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video doesn't show Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit.

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How did we find out?: We noticed a watermark that said 'Baba Thoka' in the video.

  • We ran a Google search and found the X account of 'Baba Thoka', which originally shared the viral video with the claim.

  • The account has previously shared similar false claims.

  • We divided the viral video into multiple screenshots, ran reverse image searches on a few of them with Google Lens, and found a video uploaded by an Instagram user named Charanjeet Sehgal with similar visuals.

  • We went through the user's Instagram page and found a video with the same visuals as the viral claim.

  • We compared the viral video with an image of Ashutosh Dixit and concluded that it does not show him.

Conclusion: The video shows a user, 'Charanjeet Sehgal', and not Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Air Marshal   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

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